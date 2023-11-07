Two identity thieves arrested after trying to make reservation with fraudulent ID's

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two suspected identity thieves are in jail after Astute Hotel employees alerted the Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) when the pair tried to make a reservation with fraudulent IDs.

According to CCSO Sean Russette, and Brandy Banser, face multiple felonies including grand theft, illegal use of credit cards, and criminal use of personal information.

CCSO says Russette also has three active warrants for fraud and narcotics-related charges in Charlotte and Pinellas counties.

Detectives were already familiar with Banser and Russette from when the pair racked up nearly $1,000 in charges with a stolen debit card during a stay in late October.

CCSO said the transactions were captured on hotel security video.

CCSO says hotel employees recognized the pair when they returned Monday and attempted to make a reservation using another fraudulent ID and multiple credit cards, which were declined.

According to CCSO, the investigation found the Michigan and Texas IDs Banser and Russette provided were fake as was the ID Russette used to rent the truck they traveled in.

CCSO detectives said Banser possessed multiple notebooks containing Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, and other personal information of numerous individuals.

Russette is also charged with possession of fentanyl after detectives found 3.7 grams of the deadly opioid on him.