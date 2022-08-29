Two hikers rescued from Big Cypress Preserve

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Collier County Sheriff's Office helicopter crew located two hikers after one of them suffered a medical emergency during a storm in the Big Cypress Preserve over the weekend.

Deputies say one of the hikers was showing signs of heat stroke while the duo was walking along the Florida Trail around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

Rescue teams used GPS coordinates should the two hikers in the preserve about seven miles south of the 63-mile marker rest area on I-75.

They say due to the severe weather, aircrews were unable to respond and a ground search was launched with the help of the National Park Service.

Crews waited for the weather to clear and about an hour into the search they were able to find the hikers and rescue them.

“This rescue is a prime example of the great work of our Aviation Bureau,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “Whether it is a rescue or helping to extinguish brush fires or assisting our Patrol division, our Aviation Bureau is always ready to deploy.”