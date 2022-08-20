Two convicted felons attempt to flee vehicle with guns, drugs

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two convicted felons attempted to outrun deputies and are now facing six felonies combined after fleeing a car with drugs and guns in Collier County.

According to CCSO, around 1:45 AM on Friday, Jacob Martinez, 26, sped away as a Deputy was attempting a traffic stop. Martinez eventually made an abrupt stop and left the scene on foot while tossing a black bag.

Deputies were able to able to arrest Martinez and found the bag he tossed. The passenger identified as Joshua Centeno, 28, a documented gang member was also arrested by CCSO deputies.

As deputies searched the vehicle, they found a loaded AK-47 rifle within immediate reach of Martinez and Centeno. CCSO also found 39 rounds of ammunition and various amounts of fentanyl and marijuana located in the car and bag.

Martinez faces charges of three felonies which are fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of fentanyl. He is also charged with driving with a suspended license and resisting law enforcement without violence which are both misdemeanors.

Centeno faces charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of fentanyl, and possession of marijuana over 20n grams. He also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Our brave deputies will not stop until dangerous contraband and dangerous people are off the street,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “This arrest is an excellent example of how hard CCSO works to keep our community safe.”