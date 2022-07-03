Two convicted felons arrested after multiple drugs found in car

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier deputies arrested two convicted felons for possession of drugs in Naples after multiple drugs were found in a vehicle.

On Saturday, a Collier County Sheriff's Office Deputy was passing a Race Trac on Tamiami Trail when someone flagged the Deputy down in reference to two people being on drugs in the gas station.

The person had told the Deputy that the two on drugs were a man and a woman driving a silver Mercedes.

The Deputy drove up and found the man sitting in the driver's seat with the door open. As the vehicle drove out, the Deputy followed them and saw that the vehicle did not make a proper stop.

The Deputy activated the emergency vehicle lights and saw the woman moving things around in the passenger seat. When the Deputy approached the car, the woman had a slow/slurred speech and the man was sweating profusely according to CCSO.

The Deputy called for backup and asked to search the man.

Before the Deputy could search the man he asked if he could first clear his pockets. As he was clearing the pockets, the Deputy saw a vape pen with a cartridge on it.

The Deputy then made a search of the rest of the vehicle and found a copper wire commonly known as ‘Char Boy’ used to smoke crack. However, no contraband was found on the driver's side.

When the deputy searched the passenger's side, a pink bag was found on the ground with a large amount of burnt Char Boy, q-tips, and other drug paraphernalia along with a plastic bag with a white powdery substance in it. The substance tested positive for Cocaine.

The Deputy walked back to the patrol vehicle where the woman was sitting and found a crystal-like substance, a white powdery substance, and white bars identified as Xanax where she was sitting. According to CCSO, she was attempting to swallow the illegal narcotics. CCSO called EMS in case she would overdose.

Deputies said they told her she would be arrested and she responded by saying she does not care and that she would be going to prison anyway.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for possession of synthetic cannabinoids.

After EMS arrived and took the woman to the hospital, deputies searched the car more thoroughly and, on the passenger side, found other drugs including fentanyl and social security cards and ids under different names.

The woman was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance following many other drug charges.

CCSO deputies later discovered that the male driver was sent to NCH Downtown after telling a nurse he swallowed a bunch of Xanax.

According to CCSO, a bond is said to be set by a judge.