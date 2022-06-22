Two arrested, including the founder of fallen officers charity in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators say money donated to help families of those who’ve died in the line of duty ended up paying for personal expenses including child support and a massage leading to the arrest of two people in Collier County.

This is tied to the Robert Zore Foundation also known as the “Fallen Officers”.

A complaint against the organization lead to an investigation and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services say it discovered the charity operated without a license.

Investigators say a deeper look revealed the group never even filed to get registered.

Instead, they say multiple transactions were made from the nonprofit’s bank account to the personal bank account of Rosemary Zore.

A police report says in a year’s time she racked up nearly 35 thousand dollars and used that money to pay for a trip to the chiropractor, pool services, a massage, and to pay herself, and during the same period paid no taxes.

Also arrested Michael Randall investigators say he’s facing a felony charge for failing to register as a professional solicitor.

The report says as the president and title manager of his company, the Golden Lion Agency, accepted donations for the fallen officers nonprofit even though investigators say it wasn’t licensed.

Randall’s also accused of pocketing some of that money.

