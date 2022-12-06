Two arrested for Marco Island mail theft

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department arrested two people after getting complaints of mail thefts throughout the city.
Officers say a suspect vehicle was identified from a residential camera.
MIPD Patrol officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, the vehicle was occupied by two persons.
Officers found hundreds of articles of mail with Marco Island addresses in plain view.
After searching the vehicle investigators found a loaded handgun along with marijuana.
The two suspects were arrested and identified as 24-year-old Aldriel Cepero-Vazquez
and 20-year-old Lisandra Herrera de la Cruz.
They are being charged with the following:
- Carrying a concealed firearm without a permit
- Felony Marijuana possession of less than 20 grams
- Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Petit theft more than $100 less than $750
- Misdemeanor possession of personal identification of another person