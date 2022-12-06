Two arrested for Marco Island mail theft

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department arrested two people after getting complaints of mail thefts throughout the city.

Officers say a suspect vehicle was identified from a residential camera.

MIPD Patrol officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, the vehicle was occupied by two persons.

Officers found hundreds of articles of mail with Marco Island addresses in plain view.

After searching the vehicle investigators found a loaded handgun along with marijuana.

The two suspects were arrested and identified as 24-year-old Aldriel Cepero-Vazquez

and 20-year-old Lisandra Herrera de la Cruz.

They are being charged with the following: