Two arrested following a high-speed chase in North Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are facing felony charges after deputies say they broke into several vehicles and led them on a high-speed chase on Sunday morning.

Deputies arrested Donavon Thompson and Daeshana Robinson for the incidents.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday when someone called the Collier County Sheriff’s Office after seeing the pair breaking into vehicles at ARIUM Gulfshore on Summer Wind Drive in North Naples.

Deputies responded and witnessed the suspects speeding out of the parking lot.

They attempted to get them to stop, but a pursuit ensued and according to deputies the suspect was driving over 100 mph. They eventually were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the duo.

Deputies recovered several guns, ammunition, and credit/debit cards.

They continue to search for a third suspect who may have been in the vehicle during the high-speed chase.