COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County deputies were called to interstate 75 near mile marker 66 on Alligator Alley after a vehicle hit a utility pole.

CCSO says that northbound lanes are closed until the pole can be repaired.

CCSO deputies, the fire department, and Florida Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.

We are waiting to hear back from FHP on if there are any injuries.