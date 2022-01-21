Troopers recover the vehicle in a fatal hit and run crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers located and impounded the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run crash.

Investigators say It happened on State Road 29 when police say a person was walking down the road. This is when a vehicle hit the person and fled from the scene of the crash.

Troopers found what they believe is the vehicle involved in the crash, a 2015 Nissan Rogue.

The specific date and time of this hit and run fatal crash and identification of the driver, remains under investigation.

If anyone has information regarding it, contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

