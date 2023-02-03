Troopers make drug arrests following Collier County traffic stop

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers (FHP) initiated a traffic stop that resulted in two arrests on Interstate 75, at mile marker 98 in Collier County.

According to FHP, Troopers discovered three bottles of Alprazolam (1500 tablets in total) and two grams of marijuana during a traffic stop search. The driver was identified as Yasmin Nicole Forester, age 29, of Land O’Lakes. The passenger, eventually identified as Jordan Michael Raysean Brown, age 27, of Bradenton, was determined to have twenty-one (21) arrest warrants from three different counties, for multiple criminal violations to include, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a firearm, domestic battery, criminal mischief, reckless driving, etc.

Troopers arrested Forester and he is being charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Possession of marijuana (under 20 grams)

Brown was arrested and he is being charged with the following: