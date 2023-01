COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Immokalee.

It happened on Thursday night just after 7 p.m. on State Road 29 (Main Street) and 2nd Street.

Troopers say a 59-year-old Estero man suffered a medical issue and lost control of his truck.

According to FHP he traveled off the roadway right and collided with a chain link fence.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The crash is under investigation.