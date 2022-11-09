Triple whammy as incumbents lose seats on Collier school board

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Major changes are afoot at the Collier County school board following Tuesday's election, after all three incumbents lost their seats.

WFTX

District 1 challenger Jerry Rutherford overtook incumbent Jory Ellen Westberry by more than 42,000 votes.

Westberry took her seat in 2018 and must now hand over the reigns to Rutherford, a former substitute teacher and Air Force veteran.

Rutherford says his goal is to "reinstate American culture" in the classroom.

WFTX

In District 3, Kelly Lichter unseated board chair Jen Mitchell with a 58-42% split.

Lichter is not a new face to the board; she represented District 1 between 2014 and 2018.

WFTX

Challenger Timothy Moshier won his District 5 seat with 61% of the vote, taking over the role held by Roy Terry.

Terry was appointed back in 2011 and had a successful reelection bid in 2018.

Moshier says his goals for the school district include improving student safety as well as mathematics scores.