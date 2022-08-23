Trio accused of stealing $1k worth of liquor arrested

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Three people from the Tampa area were arrested after the Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said they stole more than $1,100 worth of liquor from a North Naples Publix.

According to CCSO Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and Tonneka Shanne Crawford, 23, led deputies on a pursuit all the way into Lee County.

Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. CCSO responded to a report of grand theft at the Publix liquor store at Naples Walk at Airport-Pulling and Vanderbilt Beach roads. CCSO stated that the three suspects left the store in a white Mercedes hatchback.

Later, CCSO deputies spotted the Mercedes on Livingston Road and attempted a traffic stop. That’s when the driver, later identified as McCoy, sped up, reaching 90 mph.

Deputies performed a PIT maneuver, disabling the Mercedes near the intersection of Bonita Beach Road and Bonita Grande Drive. All three suspects ran from the car. Deputies quickly apprehended Crawford. Deputies found Ealy hiding behind a Dumpster and McCoy hiding under a pile of clothes on the back porch of a nearby residence.

The trio was booked into the Lee County jail on multiple CCSO charges including grand theft and resisting arrest.