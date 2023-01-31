COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Big Cypress National Preserve has issued a temporary trail closure due to prescribed fire activity beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. All recreational use such as off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, and commercial activities are prohibited during the closure.

The prescribed fire is a planned fire that uses fire science to meet and manage goals to preserve environmental conditions. Prescribed fire is one of Big Cypress's tools to help create a mosaic of diverse habitats and reduce the threat of destructive wildlife.

Authorities anticipate at least three to five days of ignition and additional two to four days to determine whether the area is safe for reentry. Big Cypress Fire and Aviation will determine when the closure will be lifted once ignitions are complete.