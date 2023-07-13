Traffic stop leads to seizure of illegal drugs worth thousands of dollars

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop by a watchful deputy led to the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs, including the highly-dangerous fentanyl.

At about 10 p.m. a Collier County Sheriff's Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on River Drive for driving an electric scooter the wrong way and without lights.

CCSO says during the traffic stop the deputy developed a probable cause to search another driver, Kelvin Blanc.

According to CCSO the deputy discovered a large assortment of controlled substances inside Blanc’s backpack.

The deputy found 152 grams of cocaine-fentanyl mixture and another 42 different pills of illegal drugs.

Blanc was arrested and taken to the Naples Jail Center.

CCSO says he is facing 11 felony charges- two for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, and nine for possession of other drugs.