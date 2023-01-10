Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 20-year-old for possession of illegal drugs Monday.

According to deputies they were patrolling the area when they observed a car going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

They say they were led on a pursuit before the suspect crashed into the median.

Deputies took Refugio Garcia Jr. into custody and charged him with fentanyl trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of amphetamine, fleeing and eluding, and driving without a license.

During a search, deputies say they found enough fentanyl to kill over 4,000 people inside the suspect's car.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says 1 kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

Deputies also confiscated cocaine, amphetamines, and more than $2,500 cash inside the vehicle.

