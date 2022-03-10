Naples highschool track coach arresetd

COLLIER COUNTY, FLA. — An assistant track coach at Palmetto Ridge High School is charged with unlawful sexual activity with a student in 2021 according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is identified as Amed Garriga-Smith,37, and was reportedly taken into custody and arrested on March 10 at his home located at 4474 Petal Drive Unit 210.

The victim’s mother contacted the CCSO on September 22, 2021 telling police that her daughter confided to her about a recent sexual encounter with Garriga-Smith. Detectives conducted an investigation and found messages on the victim’s phone that revealed there was a sexual encounter with Garriga-Smith.

Garriga-Smith reportedly confessed to detectives during an interview.

According to Collier County Public Schools, Garriga-Smith resigned on Oct 1, 2021, from the district