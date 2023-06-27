Town Hall discusses LGBTQ+ legislation in affect July 1

NAPLES, Fla. — A town hall meeting in Naples, Monday night, brought out dozens looking to learn more about expanding the Parental Rights in Education bill. Some refer to this as the Don't Say Gay Bill. Starting Saturday, many elements will change in Florida schools. Some parents find the new laws, a protection for students. Others, find them harmful.

Megan Titcomb is a parent of three Collier District Public School students.

"I don't want my child in a men's bathroom. I fear for their safety," She said. She finds less harm in her teen, who identifies as gender fluid, using the bathroom opposite to their assigned birth sex, than in the one they will have to on and after July 1.

Nicki Brock is the board president of Naples Pride, the organization hosting Monday night's meeting. It provided a place for anyone to ask questions about all the laws entail and how they're impacting people.

"We've got lawyers on the panel. We've got members from Equality Florida, Gleason, Collier, and even a doctor on the panel," Brock said.

The new laws will require everyone to use a bathroom in public schools, and use one that aligns with their birth sex. Some speakers at the meeting stressed how this could "out" a child in school, putting them at the forefront of potential bullying and misunderstanding. Titcomb says this will produce discomfort for her child, after using the bathroom of their choice all of their life. These laws are now expanding from only being applicable to third grade, now to grade twelve in school. It will be charged as a trespassing misdemeanor for those older than 18.

This also comes after a major change with Collier County Schools. Voters gave conservative board members a "Clean sweep" in November, part of a wave seen throughout numerous coastal districts.

Panelists said, schools now will not be able to provide gender-affirming health care through insurance to their employees. This care includes but is not limited to the continuation of hormone treatments and surgical interventions. The new laws will now require a gender-non-affirming parent in a custody dispute amid a divorce to gain custody of their child, rather than the parent who does gender-affirm their child.

"As a mom really my heart aches, it breaks and I'm so fearful for what the outcome of this could be," Titcomb said.

