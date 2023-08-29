Tornado warnings impact Collier County schools ahead of Idalia

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County schools were impacted by tornado warnings caused by the outer band of Hurricane Idalia Tuesday afternoon.

The Collier County School District announced Monday that schools would remain open through Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the storm's landfall.

The District posted the following statement on Facebook:

"As tornado warnings were issued, students and staff remained safe inside the schools, which are built to be used as shelters, and we resumed our typical inclement weather dismissal procedures when the weather warnings were lifted at 2:29pm. We had no reported damage at any of our 60 school and support sites, no power outages, all sites maintained internet, and roadways were open which meant our buses were able to operate safely."