Three Juveniles were caught by police after stealing a car

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday the Naples Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 5th avenue.

The police began to check the area and eventually found the vehicle in the Tommy Bahamas parking lot. Police approached the vehicle and saw that it was empty.

NPD began monitoring the perimeter and checking surveillance cameras and saw two African-American males and a Hispanic female walking along the Naples Pier. The video footage showed the subject's entering the pier shortly after the vehicle arrived in the area. As the NPD began monitoring them, they made their way back toward the vehicle.

As the subjects entered the vehicle officers attempted to make contact. They ordered the driver of the car to stop the vehicle and put it in the park. Once the car came to a stop the front passenger opened the door and was removed by officers.

The passenger was later identified as a Juvenile.

Officers gave the driver several commands to stop the car and exit, but the driver failed to comply and took off in the car accelerating at a high speed away from the officers.

The driver didn't get far after hitting stop sticks while fleeing the parking lot. Officers continued the pursuit of the vehicle until it stopped at the Naples City Dock. It was there a foot pursuit was initiated by the driver, who was apprehended a short time later.

The third passenger surrendered immediately. All suspects have been identified as juveniles.

The driver was searched and found to have possession of 6.2 grams of marijuana. Another suspect was found with 4.2 grams of marijuana in their possession.

Two of the suspects were transported to the Naples Jail Center and turned over to Collier County Sheriff's deputies.

The third suspect was not charged and was returned home.

Through the investigation, police found the juveniles to be in violation of Grand theft for a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting officers without violence, possessing cannabis, and having no license.