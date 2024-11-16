Three dead in two fatal crashes across Collier County Friday into Saturday

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of fatal crashes claimed the lives of three Southwest Floridians Friday night into Saturday.

State troopers say a 60 year old man in an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic on SR-82 just east of the Corkscrew road intersection around 11:30pm Friday. They say he collided with a car, and both vehicles burst into flames.

Troopers say the man and a 21-year-old woman driving the car were killed. State troopers have not yet identified them, but both were from Lehigh Acres.

In a second crash, state troopers say a 25 year old in a pickup turned left out of a driveway and failed to yield to an oncoming motorcycle.

They collided, and the rider was thrown from the bike.

This happened on Wilson Boulevard just north of Golden Gate Parkway West.

The 60 year old man was pronounced dead at North Naples hospital.

The pickup driver was not hurt. Both men are from Naples.

Both of these crashes remain under investigation. Both happened on very rural stretches of road.