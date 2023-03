COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the St. Matthew’s House and its partners gave out a total of 800 dozen eggs to 300 families at their food distribution center.

With the rise in inflation and the high cost of eggs, families were extremely grateful to receive the eggs to feed their families.

The St. Matthew's House will be holding three food distributions

this week on March 6,7, and 8.

The schedule is posted below.