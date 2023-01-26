Watch Now
The National Park Service break ground on the Everglades Restoration project

Posted at 5:17 PM, Jan 26, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Today, the South Florida Water Management District along with the National Park Service broke ground on the Taylor Slough Flow Improvement Project.

The project will allow more clean water to flow through Taylor Slough and onto Florida Bay which is a critical component of the Everglades ecosystem.

The project will be installed at nine locations along a 3.2-mile section of Old Ingraham Highway in Everglades National Park. The project is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2023.

