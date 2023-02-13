Watch Now
The Naples Botanical Garden conducts a prescribed fire

Posted at 1:14 PM, Feb 13, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Today the Naples Botanical Garden conducted a prescribed fire on one acre of land. The blaze started at 9:45 a.m. and will be put out before the end of the day.

The garden staff will monitor the blaze to ensure no hot spots go undetected.

Fire is a critical tool that encourages the growth of new plants and reduces plant matter that could fuel wildfires.

The garden staff has spent two years preparing for the prescribed fire today. Precautions have been put in place to maintain safety as the fire burns. This includes firebreaks to contain the blaze and removing low-growing branches to keep the fire from climbing.

Fire personnel will be on-site assisting land managers throughout the day for the prescribed burn.

