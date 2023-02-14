The NAA releases an updated draft of the Noise Compatibility Program

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples Airport Authority (NAA) has released an updated draft of the Noise Compatibility Program as it prepares to complete the ongoing noise study.

The update proposes measures for addressing aircraft noise, and incompatible land uses. The NAA is encouraging the public to speak with the staff at a public hearing on March 9, 2023, at Moorings Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will provide residents with a brief overview of the noise, land use and program management measures in the NCP updated draft.

For more information visit www.FlyNaples.com.