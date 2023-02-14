Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

The NAA releases an updated draft of the Noise Compatibility Program

naples airport
WFTX Digital
naples airport
Posted at 12:42 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 12:42:26-05

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples Airport Authority (NAA) has released an updated draft of the Noise Compatibility Program as it prepares to complete the ongoing noise study.

The update proposes measures for addressing aircraft noise, and incompatible land uses. The NAA is encouraging the public to speak with the staff at a public hearing on March 9, 2023, at Moorings Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will provide residents with a brief overview of the noise, land use and program management measures in the NCP updated draft.

For more information visit www.FlyNaples.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM