The Marco Island Community Grant Fund is awarding grants to non-profits

Posted at 12:53 PM, Feb 02, 2022
MARCO ISALND, Fla. — The Marco Island Community Grant Fund of the Community Foundation of Collier County is giving out grants that will range from $1,000 to $15,000 to help Marco Island nonprofits from February 14 through March 4.

All applications from nonprofit businesses that are based in Marco Island will be accepted, and decisions will be made in late March or early April.

The Marco Island Community Fund was started in March of 2019 by a group of Marco Island residents that created an advisory board to strengthen philanthropy.

The fund is a permanent endowment from the Community Foundation of Collier County to ensure that businesses are supported with the funds needed.

Visit the Community Foundation of Collier County for more information.

