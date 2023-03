COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A car crash in Naples is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:49 p.m. on Goodlette Frank Road north of Ohio Drive in Collier County.

The FHP says the crash involves one vehicle and the driver has sustained some injuries.

The FHP has not said if the injuries are serious or minor. Stay with FOX 4 as we bring you updates as the investigation continues.