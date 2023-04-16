"The Face of Immokalee" mural celebrates agricultural community

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Sunday, "The Face of Immokalee" mural was revealed to the public for the first time.

The photographic portraits were displayed on two 50-foot walls and two 53-foot semi trailer-trucks.

Created by Naples portrait photographer Michelle Tricca, the project aims to celebrate and recognize the soul of Immokalee, an agricultural community, and put a face to its working population.

“I want the viewer to look up close rather than gloss over an anonymous person," said Tricca. "I don’t believe a high dollar ticket should be the only means by which someone can enjoy art, and these murals allow accessibility by all.”

The portraits will be on display indefinitely, outside for all the enjoy. The two-part art show consists of walls, which can be visited in Immokalee, and trucks bringing the art throughout coastal Collier several days a week.

The project is four and a half years in the making and was awarded a $25,000 grant from Florida Dept. of State, Division of Arts & Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts.