Emergency beach berm project impacting traffic in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Naples has been coordinating with Collier County to plan an Emergency Beach Berm restoration project.

The city and county have agreed to four truck routes and beach access points to deliver the sand.

The four access points are Lowdermilk Park, Horizon Way, 10th Avenue, and 17th avenue.

The County will be constructing a major beach project along Naples and Park Shore beaches starting this week.

Expect increased truck traffic along Gulf Shore Boulevard, Gordon Drive, Harbour Drive, Gulf Shore Boulevard N, and Park Shore Drive in the weeks ahead.

The red lines on the maps below indicate the routes trucks will be using to haul sand.

The blue areas note the berm placement.

Haul Road Beach Access 4/3/2023 to 5/3/2023

Horizon Way Beach Access 5/2/2023 to 5/23/2023