The Boys and Girls Club of Collier County is celebrating outstanding students in the community

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The boys & girls club of Collier County is hosting its annual Youth of the Year celebration. The non-profit will be honoring 10 nominees and their stories of perseverance and achievement.

The Youth of the Year is a recognition program that honors student members who exemplify good character, academic excellence, strong leadership, and community service.

Candidates start by submitting applications and essays documenting their life stories and their visions for the future. Then each candidate will present themselves before a distinguished panel of judges. After deliberation, the Boys & Girls Club announces 10 honorees and three finalists before naming the 2023 Youth of the Year winner.

The winner will receive scholarship funding and be eligible for a statewide Youth of the Year competition.

The event will be held on Feb 15, 2023, at Club Pelican Bay located at 707 Gulf Park Drive. All proceeds will fund six core program areas that the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County.