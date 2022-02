NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Church of Christ Liberty and LIBERTY Dental are working together to host the 4th Annual Touch-A-Truck Event where kids can explore the various trucks and vehicles of all different sizes and LIBERTY Dental will be giving out free dental kits along information to keep smiles healthy and bright.

The event will take place at the Church of Liberty located at 12760 Livingston Road Naples on Saturday, February 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.