Temporary traffic closures start on Wednesday in Collier County

Posted at 4:35 PM, Feb 20, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples Public Works Department will temporarily be closing south 14th avenue between Gulf Shore Boulevard and Gordon Drive on Feb 22, 2023.

The city will be performing a repair on a city-owned sanitary sewer.

It is anticipated that the repair will be completed by end of the day Wednesday. A map of the anticipated construction zone is below.

The road will be open for local traffic only.

The city is asking drivers to drive with caution when traveling through the area and to allow additional travel time during the operation.

For any questions about the project call 239-213-4745.

