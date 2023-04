NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Airport will have temporary overnight runway closures starting on April 23rd to sometime in October. The affected runways are 5/23 and portions of Taxiway A.

The times of closure are 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Runway 5/23 is considered to be the main runway for takeoffs and landings however, during the closure times runway 14/32 will remain open.

The closures are due to a drainage improvement that the Naples Airport is looking to implement.