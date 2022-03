NAPLES, Fla. — Temple Shalom in Naples, located at 4630 Pine Ridge, will be hosting a food drive on Sunday, March 20, from 10 AM- 2 PM.

Due to the pandemic, the demand for food at food banks have reportedly increased.

There is said to be a truck from Harry Chapin Food Bank parked at the collection site where members can drop off their donations of food; volunteers will help with placing the food into boxes that will be delivered to the food bank.