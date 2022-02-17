Teen hit by car crossing traffic en route to school

NAPLES, Fla. — A 17-year old male was critically injured Thursday morning after exiting a car to continue traveling to school on foot.

A vehicle was reported driving south in the left turn lane of Immokalee Road, North of Oil Well Road, and hit the teen around 7:13 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the vehicle was approaching a green left turn light when the pedestrian exited a vehicle that was stopped in traffic on the left lane of southbound Immokalee, and the driver in the left turn lane then collided with the pedestrian.

The teen was immediately transported to Naples Community Hospital in critical condition.

