Teen found in Texas grabs the attention of Collier County Sheriff's investigators

A young man who was found in Texas grabbed the attention of Collier County Sheriff's Office detectives for a 14-year-old missing child case.

Midland Police Officers were called out on Sunday, January 29, 2023, for a check person request.

Officers say the teen, approximately 13-17 years old, walking alone in the alley. Officers attempted to collect information from the juvenile but he would not respond. Officers recognized he may have a mental disability and was non-verbal. The male subject wrote his name when asked by Officers, but the handwriting was not legible.

His photo was released to the media in an attempt to locate his guardians or parents; however, this was unsuccessful. The child was released to Child Protective Services.

Detectives and Crime Scene Unit collected DNA and fingerprints from the juvenile. He was asked to write his name. The child wrote the name Cordarius several times.

The connection could be to six-year-old Adji Deisr was last seen in Immokalee on January 10, 2009.

Collier County Sheriff's deputies say his mother left him at his grandmother's home in Farm Workers Village in the 800 block of Grace Street that day, as she had to work. Adji was last seen at approximately 5:15 p.m. He went outside to play with other children and disappeared.

His grandmother realized he was missing about half an hour after she'd last seen him. After searching for two hours, Adji's grandmother called the police. He has never been heard from again

No word on how long it will take to compare the DNA and if CCSO detectives will travel to Texas.