Teen charged after 2-day crime spree

NAPLES, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy faces nine felony charges after Collier County deputies say he went on a two-day crime spree in an East Naples community.

Investigators say Querubin Jararoblero unlawfully entered homes through unlocked rear sliding doors overnight.

While homeowners slept, they say he stole a pellet gun, cash, wallets, laptops, credit cards, driver’s licenses, and a painting, among other items.

A vehicle was also stolen and later returned damaged after crashing it. Damages were estimated at $3,500.

Detectives recovered some of the stolen items in a nearby canal and returned them to the victims.

Jararoblero was traced via forensic evidence and arrested. He is charged with two counts of grand theft auto, four counts of burglary, three counts of grand theft of dwellings, burglary of a conveyance and grand theft over $5-10,000.

Despite the arrest, deputies say this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300, or to remain anonymous call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

It is Fox 4's policy to only name and show photographs of teenage offenders if their alleged crimes put members of the public in danger.