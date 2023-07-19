Immokalee teen arrested after robbery leads to deadly shooting

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Wednesday, the Collier County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 17-year-old John Abrigo for his role in a deadly shooting last month.

On June 21 around 11 a.m., deputies responded to the call on Durso Court in Immokalee.

On scene, they found 19-year-old Marco Antonio Rios Trevino on the ground, bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Life saving measures were attempted, but Trevino was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

CCSO's investigation later revealed that Trevino and Abrigo were involved in an armed robbery of two victims who had traveled to Immokalee to sell an iPhone, which they had advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

During the transaction, Trevino pulled out a handgun from his backpack and pointed it at the backseat passenger. Abrigo stood by with an assault rifle.

Fearing for his life, the passenger fired his own weapon in self-defense, killing Trevino.

Abrigo then fled the scene.

Investigation determined the passenger's use of deadly force was legally justifiable as self-defense. The passenger also had a legal concealed carry permit.

Abrigo is charged with second-degree felony murder in connection to Trevino's death.