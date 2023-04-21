Teen arrested in connection to early morning Immokalee shooting

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested after an Immokalee shooting left one person injured Friday morning.

Around 2:32 a.m., deputies with Collier County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene on Ashley Lane. When they arrived, the victim was observed to have a gunshot wound through his leg.

Several witnesses were helping the victim and told a deputy that he had been shot. They said the shooter then ran behind houses on Carson Lakes Road.

One witness identified the shooter as Mario Rojas. She claimed to have heard five gunshots near the driveway of the residence. She then saw the victim on the ground, saying that he had been shot by Rojas.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a shattered femur.

A description of the suspect was given to aviation units, who observed a car leaving a house on Carson Lakes Rd. Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. All four occupants were taken into custody, not including the suspect.

One of the occupants provided deputies with a detailed statement. K9 deputies were then directed to a home on Carson Lakes Rd. where Rojas was placed under arrest.

Rojas was taken to the Immokalee Jail and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.