Teen arrested for doing donuts on 5th Avenue in Naples

Naples Police Department
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 15, 2023
NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department arrested a teen for doing donuts on 5th Avenue South and 8th Street South in Naples.

Police say it happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers say a suspect drove in a reckless manner, creating “donut” tire marks at the intersection.

Investigators say several bystanders waited on the sidewalk to cross the street as the suspect endangered the lives of pedestrians with his reckless stunt driving.

They say the suspect intentionally drove over a painted logo in the middle of the intersection, causing damage with the burnout from the vehicle’s tires.

Naples Police detectives identified and apprehended a 16-year-old juvenile male suspect on June 14, 2023.

The juvenile was charged with Reckless Driving (stunt driving) and Criminal Mischief.

