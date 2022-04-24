Teacher arrested after allegedly putting a video camera in school bathroom

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School has been charged with a felony after an investigation showed that he placed a video camera in a restroom at the school.

The man identified as Diego Alberto Rojas-Pulido, 37, is charged with video voyeurism and crimes against a minor.

On Tuesday, there were three students using the restroom when they saw a video recording device that was attached to a metal tissue box adjacent to Rojas-Pulido’s classroom. The students reported it to Rojas-Pulido. He allegedly moved the recording device and did not report it to the school administration. According to CCSO, on Wednesday, the students reported it to the school counselor who then reported it to the principal and CCSO.

Rojas-Pulido was immediately removed from the school.

According to CCSO, when they were called to his home, he allegedly attempted suicide and was sent to the Lee County hospital. He was then served an arrest warrant on Friday after detectives were able to gather probable cause.

CCSO says that it is an ongoing investigation.