Target employee arrested for video voyeurism in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a Target employee for recording an inappropriate video of a shopper.

According to the arrest report, On Monday a woman was shopping at Target and was wearing a dress. While the victim was reaching for a product on a shelf they were approached from behind by the target employee identified as 32-year-old Gerame Caraballo.

The victim told deputies that Caraballo was holding a cell phone in his hand and soon positioned the cell phone directly under her dress. She then reported seeing the camera open and active on the phone.

CCSO says the woman started screaming and striking Caraballo. She then call 911 and reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were told by other Target employees that the incident was captured on their video surveillance. After reviewing the footage it is revealed Caraballo's arm with the cell phone did go under her dress.

Caraballo was arrested and charged with video voyeurism, using an imaging device to secretly view under clothing, and use of an imaging device without the knowledge and consent of the victim.