Taps for Trees aims to benefit the "Trees for the Future project"

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Ankrolab Brewing CO. and Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens are partnering to host TAPS FOR TREES. For every pint sold, four trees will be planted in Africa through Trees for the future project.

For those that can't experience the event in person an online auction will be available for the change of many more trees to be planted.

The event will be Thursday, Jan. 26th at the Ankrolab Brewing Co. from 6-9 p.m. With a goal of reaching one million planted trees by the end of the year Naples Zoo has already funded the planting of over 900,000 trees for the Trees for the Future project.