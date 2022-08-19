Suspicious man approaches Isles of Capri student at bus stop

ISLES OF CAPRI, Fla. — Collier County investigators are asking residents near the Isles of Capri to be on the lookout for a man they say approached a girl as she waited at her bus stop.

The incident happened Tuesday around 7 a.m. The girl told investigators the man, whom she did not know, pulled up and said her mother asked him to pick her up and take her to school.

An approaching school bus caused the man to drive off.

The man is described as approximately 60-70 years old with black hair, with two visible scars on his face. The man has a tattoo on his upper right arm.

The vehicle is described as an older model, powder blue SUV, with a Minnesota license plate. The vehicle has a heart-shaped sticker on the back of it that says “I [Heart] Minnesota”, and had purple dice hanging from the rear view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.