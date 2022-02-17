Suspicious fires in Golden Gate Estates under investigation

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a series of suspicious fires that local officials say could have led to disaster.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, Greater Naples Fire and Rescue responded to a small fire near Everglades Avenue and Fifth Avenue Southeast in Golden Gate Estates.

When crews arrived they found a total of six fires burning on a one-mile stretch of Everglades Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Forestry Service have opened an investigation.

Greater Naples Fire chief Nolan Sapp said this is the time of year when brush fires can spread because of dry conditions. Sapp told us that quick action by his firefighters helped prevent a disaster.

“It was very important because (Golden Gate Estates) is a huge target for us,” Sapp said. “The brush, the vegetation is dense, and the pine needles on the ground. Of course, getting to it quicker kept us from having to spend a lot of time (fighting the fire).”

Sapp also said nearby homes are lucky there wasn’t very windy. Wind gusts can spread fire, especially this time of year when the ground is dry.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is looking at potential arson, according to its incident report.

Sean Allen works for the Florida Fire Service, which is investigating the fires alongside the sheriff’s office. As fire season approaches, the Florida Forest Service is asking people to keep the area around their houses clear in of a nearby fire.

“One of the best things you can do is prepare your home and prepare for defensive space,” Allen said. “We recommend at least 30 feet of defensible space that gives firefighters access to get in and protect your home.”

And fire officials say early detection can protect homes as well.

“We need to be on the look out, pay attention to what’s going on around us,” Allen said. “The biggest thing is to keep eyes open. If you see something suspicious, don’t hesitate to call. An early report is what could catch the fire before it becomes even larger."