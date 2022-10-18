Suspects target elderly female shoppers at Naples department stores

Detectives arrested a group of four suspects for targeting elderly female shoppers at department stores in Naples.

Investigators say it happened on Tuesday when the group worked together to distract victims while they removed wallets and purses.

Police say the suspects then fraudulently used the victim’s credit cards at stores throughout Collier County to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards and high-end items.

Naples Police Department Detectives and Collier County Sheriff’s Office Detectives identified the suspects as Chilean nationals that are connected to multiple theft and fraud cases throughout the City of Naples and Collier County.