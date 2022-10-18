Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Suspects target elderly female shoppers at Naples department stores

Detectives identified the suspects as Chilean nationals that are connected to multiple theft and fraud cases throughout the City of Naples and Collier County.
Naples Police Department
Naples Police Department
Naples Police Department
Posted at 1:28 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 13:28:24-04

Detectives arrested a group of four suspects for targeting elderly female shoppers at department stores in Naples.

Investigators say it happened on Tuesday when the group worked together to distract victims while they removed wallets and purses.

Police say the suspects then fraudulently used the victim’s credit cards at stores throughout Collier County to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards and high-end items.

Naples Police Department Detectives and Collier County Sheriff’s Office Detectives identified the suspects as Chilean nationals that are connected to multiple theft and fraud cases throughout the City of Naples and Collier County.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month