Suspected drug dealer arrested after cash, 742.5 grams of drugs, found in home

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A 69-year-old male suspected of being a drug dealer was arrested after trafficking amounts of fentanyl, and cocaine, and around $100,000 were found in his home.

After months long, the investigation concluded Friday.

“The sheer volume of the drugs this individual was dealing and the amount of fentanyl he was putting out on the street was significant. This was an outstanding arrest thanks to terrific investigative work by our Vice and Narcotics Bureau detectives.” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk

The suspect William “Bill’ Jones faces more than a dozen charges. Five of which are for fentanyl trafficking of 28 grams or more, four the counts for cocaine trafficking of 28 grams to 200 grams, and one count of trafficking cocaine of 200 grams or more.

When the Collier County Sheriff's Office arrived they took 742.5 grams of cocaine/fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, 65 oxycodone pills, and narcotic paraphernalia.

The search warrant was executed at Jones’ home located at the 6500 blocks of Autumn woods Blvd, here’s what was found:

Cocaine, 155 grams

153 vape cartridges, 1,710 grams

41 THC cigarettes, 392 grams

Nearly 7.5 pounds of raw marijuana

$95,955 cash as a result of their investigation

Jones’ was taken into custody at the Collier County Jail.