Suspect sought for targeting Collier County senior citizens for their jewelry

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Kevin Rambosk is cautioning the community about distraction burglars who are targeting senior citizens for their jewelry.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating recent distraction thefts.

Deputies say these thieves typically use a ruse to approach senior citizens, usually in grocery store parking lots. During the encounter, the suspects remove the victim’s watch or jewelry without them noticing.

Detectives have released this composite sketch of a man they would like to talk to in connection with these thefts.

The victims told detectives they were approached by a man, who was accompanied by one or two women, who then struck up a conversation with them.

According to CCSO, During these conversations, the suspects used various ruses to distract the victims such as asking for directions and then requesting the victim input the information into their phone. While the victims were busy inputting the information, the thieves were simultaneously removing the victim’s jewelry.

They say in some cases the suspects asked the victims to pray with them for a sick family member. After praying, the suspects offered the victims jewelry in gratitude.

While placing the fake jewelry on the victims, the suspects managed to remove the victims’ personal jewelry.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man in the composite sketch or about these thefts is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 252-9300, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Sheriff Rambosk offers these safety tips: