COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent assault in Immokalee.

CCSO

On July 5, a woman was walking east on Boston Avenue at South 4th Street. and was approached and physically attacked by a male suspect.

The suspect is described as possibly white or Hispanic, with curly black hair to the mid-ear with some short facial hair on his chin.

CCSO

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 239-252-9300.