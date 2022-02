KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 59-year-old woman awaits extradition in a Kentucky jail as investigators in Collier County build a case against her.

Monica Renee Arnsperger was arrested in connection with a fatal crash in September 2021.

Florida Highway Patrol says Arnsperger crossed lanes on U.S. 41 on Sept. 26, and hit a westbound vehicle, killing a 10-year-old girl and injuring three others.

Arnsperger is charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.